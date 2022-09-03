A grand Onam festival was celebrated on 1 September, at the Embassy of India, as part of the State facilitation event on the south Indian state of Kerala

Delivering his inaugural remarks on the occasion, Ambassador of India to Kuwait, H.E. Sibi George extended warm greetings to all Indians in Kuwait on the occasion of Onam festival. Ambassador also noted that over the years, Onam has become one of the most celebrated and most awaited festivals of India in Kuwait not only by the Indian community but also by many Kuwaitis.

He highlighted that Onam had indeed become one of the national festivals of India transcending the regional, linguistic and even religious and cultural diversities. He remarked that “by celebrating Onam, we are celebrating our history, our civilizational ethos, our family values and above all the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (World is one family).

Ambassador added that despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, India continues to be the fastest-growing large economy in the world and is also emerging as a global hub for manufacturing and innovation. India is moving towards a knowledge-based society, which aims to build a five trillion-dollar economy by 2025. In terms of Purchasing Power Parity, India is today the third largest economy in the world while in terms of GDP, it is the fifth largest economy. He recalled that in the last two years, India has emerged as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ by spearheading the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by supplying COVID-19 pandemic related medicines to over 150 countries, and the ‘Made in India’ vaccines to over hundred countries including the State of Kuwait.

Ambassador said that India currently celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, even as it marches towards an ‘Amrit Kaal’, the next twenty-five years, to achieve the target to make India a developed country by 2047, on the hundredth year of India’s independence.

On the occasion of the State Facilitation Event highlighting Kerala, he invited all to visit Kerala in their next trip to India as every small township and every village in Kerala have something unique to offer for visiting tourists. He highlighted that visiting Kerala is a unique experience since it is the place where West met the East, where history was made, where the world came to shop, where St. Thomas came to introduce Christianity, where the Cheraman Juma Mosque, which was built in 629 CE, which makes it the first mosque in India. In addition, he noted, “Kaladi in Kerala is the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, which the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi visited today.”

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador George drew attention to the various art forms of Kerala, from ‘Kathakali’ dance to the martial arts of ‘Kalari Payattu’, which makes Kerala unique. He also highlighted the role Kerala is playing today towards the well-being of the world including Kuwait through the healing touch of Ayurveda. He invited the Kuwaiti friends to include Kerala in their next itinerary to India, along with other sought-after destinations like Delhi, Goa, Agra and Jaipur.

A tailor-made detailed video highlighting the trade opportunities, tourism potential and technological prowess of Kerala was showcased during the event. A cultural program was also organized on this occasion. Ambassador thanked the members of the Executive Committee of Indian Business Promotion Council, Friends of Kannur Expats (FOKE), Anjali School of Dance, Srishti School of Classic Dance and Indian Community for taking active participation in organizing the event.

The ambassador then felicitated the winners of the Quiz competitions during the event.The event witnessed enthusiastic response with people from different walks of life in Kuwait participating virtually as well as in person. A sumptuous traditional Onam ‘sadhya’ or feast was served to all the guests.