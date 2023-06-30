Grand Hypermarket, a leading retail chain in Kuwait, opened its 35th outlet in Kuwait, in Farwaniya, Block 1, Street 122 on 26 June. The new branch was inaugurated by Chairman of Grand Hypermarket, Jassim Mohammed Khamees Al Sharrah, along with Managing Director Dr. Anvar Ameen Chelat, Regional Director Ayyoob Kachery, CEO Mohammed Suneer and other top management officials of Grand Hyper, in the presence of a large gathering of shoppers and well-wishers.

The new store, which marks the fourth outlet of Grand Hyper in Farwaniya, has an area of 18,000 square feet and is located conveniently with ready access to customers in the neighborhood and surrounding areas, as well as offering plenty of parking options.

A press release issued by Grand Hyper noted that the latest store in Farwaniya is intended as an Eid gift for the hypermarket’s loyal patrons in the neighborhood. Significant discounts are being offered As part of the inauguration, significant discounts and competitive prices are being offered on products across all departments, including electronics, clothing, footwear, cooked food items, fruits, and vegetables from all over the world, as well as all types of daily essentials.