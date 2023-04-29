Grand Hypermarket, Kuwait’s leading retail chain, has inaugurated its 33rd outlet in Hawalli, Kuwait. The new center has been set up in Block 11, Qutaibaha Bin Muslim Street, opposite Wafa Boys School, on an area of eleven thousand square feet. Mr. Jassim Mohammad Khameez Al Sharah, Mr. Saad Mohammad, Jamal Al Dosari, and Grand Hyper Regional Director Ayub Kacheri opened the new outlet for customers. CEO Mohammad Suneer, DRO Mr. Tahseer Ali, COO Mr. Rahil Basim, Aslam Chelat, other special guests, management representatives and well-wishers attended the inauguration ceremony in a festive atmosphere.

The new outlet offers a range of fresh products including fruits, vegetables, meat and seafood from around the world of the Grand Hypermarket. The store features an in-house bakery and hot food products prepared with care and hygiene. The store offers a wide variety of products that cater to the tastes and needs of expatriates and Kuwaiti nationals ranging from groceries, home appliances, electronics, mobile phones, apparel and footwear.