Kuwait’s leading shopping destination, Grand Hypermarket, is all set to welcome customers to its 34th store in Salmiya, Block 12. The grand opening ceremony will take place on 7th June 2023 at 4.30 PM, and customers can expect a shopping experience like no other.

Spanning over 650 square feet, the new Grand Fresh is located in Nasser Al Bader Street. With a vast selection of products on offer, customers can look forward to an extensive range of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood from around the world.

As a trusted brand in the Kuwait market, Grand Hypermarket has been striving to become the most preferred choice among customers. With the launch of its 34th store, the retailer continues to expand its presence across the GCC, offering customers the best shopping experience possible.

Grand Hypermarket cordially invites all shoppers to join the celebration and witness the unveiling of its latest outlet in Salmiya. The company looks forward to welcoming customers to its new store and offering them an unforgettable shopping experience. Stay tuned for more updates on the grand opening by following Grand Hypermarket’s social media channels or visiting their website.