Grand Hypermarket, a leading retail chain, opened its 37th outlet at Al Tujjar Tower building on Murgab Abdul Aziz Hamad Al Saqr Street on Wednesday, September 20th at 5:00 p.m. in the presence of hundreds of customers. The new outlet is spread over a sprawling 21,500 sq. ft. area on one floor. Sheikh Dawood Salman Al Sabah and Jassim Mohammad Khamis Al Sharah inaugurated the new showroom at Mirgab. Grand Hyper Managing Director Anwar Amin Chelat, Regional Director Ayyub Kacheri, CEO Muhammad Suneer, D R O Tahseer Ali, COO Muhammad Aslam, Amanullah and other distinguished guests and well-wishers besides Grand Hyper Kuwait top management members attended the event.

The new outlet offers a range of products from across the globe of the Grand Hypermarket, including fruits, vegetables, food and non-food items and consumer goods. Management sources said that the new outlet offers a variety of products that cater to the tastes and needs of expatriates and locals at attractive prices in a convenient manner for customers.