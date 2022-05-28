Grand Hyper, the leading retail network in GCC opened their 81st branch at Al Muthanna Street, Hawally on Thursday by Captain Saad Muhammed AL Hamdah along with Ayyoob Kachery – Regional Director, MK Aboobacker – Group Director, Thehseer Ali – Director of Retail Operations, Mr. Muhammed Suneer – CEO, Rahil Bassim – COO, Sanin Basim – BDM, Kubera Rao, DGM Operations and other management representatives and well-wishers.

Grand Hyper has added yet another feather to their crown of glory by opening stores at Qatar & Kuwait back to back on consecutive days as a part of their aggressive expansion in the GCC region. Grand currently has 80 outlets in GCC, 26 outlets in Kuwait. There are three outlets in Hawallyg governorate located in Bin Khaldoon Street, Tunis Street and Al Adsani Complex; and Al Muthanna Street and Grand has opened the 4th store in the area and 27th in the country, situated at Block 7 in Hawally.

M K Aboobacker , Group Director stated “It gives us much pleasure to open of our 4th outlet in Hawally region which is yet another milestone achievement of Grand Hyper. Kuwait has always been the favorite country for the group and the group has big plans of expansion just for this country” and he reiterated that Grand was the most preferred brand partner of any customer for their domestic purchase at any point of time.

Ayyoob Kachery, Regional Director said “With 27 stores in count, the vision and mission of the brand remains focused on unparalleled customer service and customer delight, thereby yielding equal acceptance by both Kuwaiti nationals and expats. This has inspired Group to further expand its reach in Kuwait. Few more projects in different regions of Kuwait are in progress and it will be completed during the month of June and July.

Mohammed Suneer, Chief Executive officer – Kuwait region said, “This new store will give residents of Hawally Block 7 a new and convenient shopping experience, he expressed his gratitude to the residents of Hawally region for the support rendered to other three branches located in the governorate.”

Thehaseer Ali, Director of Retail Operations, added “This is indeed a part of our expansion plan with a vision to have the store presence at every nook and corner of the country enabling customers to reach the Grand store for their convenient purchases.”

Rahil Bassim, Chief Operating Officer, echoed the managements sentiments “The new milestone achieved is just because of the focus we have in sourcing the best products around the globe under one roof and making it available to the customers at very competitive prices. Grand Hyper recently launched their online delivery and Mobile App to make shopping easier. The application is available in both both App-store and Play-store; he added.

The promoters conveyed their sincere gratitude and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Al Ahmed Al Sabah, generous Kuwaiti public and business friendly systems. The wise leadership has steered Kuwait into an investor friendly destination, one of many reasons for promoters to favor Kuwait over other GCC countries.

Grand Hypermarket has a strong reputation and trust in Kuwait market as a brand, and has been working towards extending a strong presence across the GCC and continues striving towards being the most preferred retailer among customers.

Regency Group for Corporate Management, incorporated in 1994, a multinational company having proven track record in retail and diversified business activities like steel manufacturing, general trading, hospitality, food and beverages, healthcare, etc. across many countries. The group owns a chain of shopping malls and hypermarket operation under its brand “Grand”. The group employs more than 7500 people of different nationalities and serves over 200,000 customers daily.