The 35th branch of Grand Hyper, the popular hypermarket in Kuwait, opens in Farwaniya. The fourth outlet in Farwania area is being inaugurated in Farwania block one, which is the most densely populated area and has an area of ​​eighteen thousand square feet. The newly launched store is centrally located with easy access to customers and ample parking facilities.

The hypermarket opening at Farwania Block 1 is an Eid gift for the customers of Farwania area for the festival of sacrifice. The management representatives informed in the press release that there will be huge offers on the occasion of the inauguration and Eid Al Adha. A wide variety of department store, supermarket, electronics, apparel, footwear, cooked food items, fruits and vegetables from all over the world and all kinds of daily necessities will be available at the new outlet of Grand Hypermarket at attractive prices.