Only a few months into its grand opening, Grand Hyatt Kuwait has carved a unique place for itself in Kuwait’s social and cultural circles. The hotel was recently named Favourite Business Hotel – MENA in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards.

Each year, Condé Nast Traveller Middle East recognises the very best of the travel industry with their annual Readers’ Choice Awards. The winners are selected from a shortlisted group of nominees after readers and travelers cast their votes, which makes the award all the more impressive.

Commenting on the win, Philma Gomes-Ellis, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at Grand Hyatt Kuwait, said “We are delighted and proud to receive this prestigious honor after a mere four months into starting operations. This award highlights how Grand Hyatt Kuwait has already become the favored destination for business travelers, visitors and residents alike in Kuwait. It is also the ultimate testament to months of tireless dedication and the hard work of our teams, and our promise to deliver exceptional luxury experiences for our guests”.

Strategically located in the heart of the 360 Mall extension, Grand Hyatt Kuwait is part of the nation’s most immersive social, entertainment and lifestyle complex; amplified by innovative concepts, modern architecture and elevated design components. The 302-key hotel offers curated experiences, including an eclectic array of gastronomic concepts featuring contemporary Turkish, European and Asian-inspired cuisines. Additionally, meeting spaces of 30,000 square feet (2,800 square meters) that span across eight venues, has already garnered preference from the most celebrated events on Kuwait’s annual social calendar. The tranquil Noor Spa with its of rejuvenating therapies and treatments has become the ultimate urban sanctuary for in-house guests.

With influences from the sea, dhows, and the traditional mashrabiya, the intricate design of Grand Hyatt Kuwait together with its excellent service pays homage to the country’s traditions, while presenting contemporary Kuwaiti hospitality to the world. In a vastly competitive hospitality industry, Grand Hyatt Kuwait will continue to set high standards for the market, and exert diligent efforts to deliver exceptional stays for its guests.