On 28 September, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Kuwait H.E. Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda, with participation of representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to the State of Kuwait, held an event to bid farewell to the Ambassadors of Slovakia H.E. Igor Hajdusek and India H.E, Sibi George, on completion of their tenure in Kuwait.

On behalf of the Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Zubaydzoda presented the two outgoing ambassadors with memorable gifts and wished them success and good luck in their future career.

