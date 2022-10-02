The head of the Union of Petroleum Workers and Petrochemical Industry, Muhammad Mishaan Al-Otaibi, revealed the extension for job applicants in the oil sector to provide an opportunity for more graduates who did not complete their papers or receive their certificates on time.

Al-Otaibi added that the period of the recruitment announcement for administrative specializations in the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation for engineering specialties and diploma holders in the Kuwait Oil Company has been extended until October 23, reports a local Arabic daily.

Oil sources indicated that the extension was for 3 weeks due to the delay in accrediting graduates’ certificates.