The government is currently working to grant pension increases to retirees whose monthly pensions fall below 700 dinars. This initiative aims to raise the monthly pension of each of these retirees to 1,000 dinars.

Furthermore, reliable sources told Al-Qabas daily that ongoing efforts are being made to ensure fairness for retirees and to tap into their wealth of experience, even in some cases where they can contribute to the development of various regions in Kuwait.

Regarding government-parliamentary cooperation, the sources have disclosed that the government has engaged in discussions with the Priorities Committee in the National Assembly. It has been revealed that there is, in principle, a consensus between the government and the parliament on 18 priorities that were recently deliberated upon in the government-parliament coordination committee.

The sources emphasized that the government is open to approving a substantial portion of these priorities during the upcoming session. However, certain priorities may necessitate a more cautious approach and further comprehensive studies, potentially leading to delays in their approval.

They further explained that one of the priorities, the strategic alternative, may require an extended period for approval due to its intricacies and the need for in-depth examinations by relevant government authorities. It is worth noting that continuous coordination is taking place among these authorities to address this matter.