Within the framework of the government’s new approach to administrative and economic reform, the authorities are seriously and effectively searching for thousands of jobs for those entering the labor market.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that there are tendencies to transform plans and studies into reality, explaining that the private sector will be the real gateway to absorb most of the job applicants.

The sources indicated that creating a strong private sector will create real and serious job opportunities compatible with the aspirations of young people.

The sources said the next stage will witness the expansion of the partnership between the public and private sectors, and the government money will be used in providing job opportunities for young people, while expanding the scope of participation in public tenders for local companies, so that the economic cycle improves and the desired opportunities and jobs become available.