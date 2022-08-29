After the Cabinet assigned the Minister of Finance and Minister of Economic Development Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed with the follow-up file for the establishment of the entertainment city project, the government has now turned its attention to the Green Island to develop and establish another entertainment project there.

Government sources told a local Arabic daily that the recreational projects file is gaining momentum or rather importance in the government’s thinking after realizing people’s need for it, as well as the absence of a single entertainment project in the country, noting that such projects need a long time to be implemented.

The sources said the government is now convinced that it cannot wait for more years for the country to have a recreational facility, so it decided to adopt the establishment of temporary entertainment projects, for the sake of which it will attract specialized international companies.

The sources pointed out that the matter will not stop at the Green Island, but the activities will be spread over to more than one site including the Al-Sabah Park, the Wafra farms, Sabahiya Garden at the end of the Jaber Bridge.