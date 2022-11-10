The ministries of Interior and Commerce and Industry are reviewing the decision to stop issuing licenses for companies involved in home delivery consumer orders and logistics services, and to resume work on issuing new licenses.

Note that the issuance of licenses for the delivery of consumer orders has been suspended for 4 years, by the Ministry of Interior, as it is the body responsible for the final approval of the issuance of this type of commercial licenses.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily several meetings were held during the past few weeks that included representatives of the Ministry of Interior and Commerce to review stopping of issuance of commercial licenses to deliver consumer orders again.

The sources pointed out that there are two points of view in this regard, the first supports the return of issuing licenses with strict controls, provided that it is limited to those registered under “Chapter Five” at the Public Institute for Social Security and other specific categories.

The second view stresses the need to continue with the decision to stop issuing licenses for the delivery of consumer orders, given that the delivery market is saturated with companies on the one hand, and on the other hand, new delivery licenses may cause an increase in the number of cars on the streets, which exacerbates the traffic crisis.