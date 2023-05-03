The Public Authority for Manpower announced that the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled directed the opening of new cooperation frameworks to bring expatriate workers from new countries, to meet the market’s need for manpower in this field.

Arabic daily Al Qabas pointed out that the directives of the Minister of Interior included coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to sign memorandums of understanding with new labor-exporting countries.

The Public Authority for Manpower is implementing Labor Law No. 6 of 2010 regarding labor in the private sector and the Domestic Workers Law No. 68 of 2015, in a way that provides full protection for labor rights.

PAM stressed that these trends are in harmony with the general policy towards modifying the demographic structure, and ensuring the diversity of sources of expatriate labor in Kuwait to fill the shortage in the labor market.