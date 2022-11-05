The Ministry of Finance has asked the concerned ministries and government agencies to submit an estimated budget to cover their needs for purchasing earned leave of their employees who wish to cash their excess leave.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly approved the general budget, including the approval of “selling vacations” worth 300 million dinars, however, a local Arabic daily said the authorities have begun submitting their estimates in this regard, after the Civil Service Commission set new conditions for selling vacations, saying old requests have become invalid after amending the conditions.