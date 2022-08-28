To protect the country during incessant rain during winter season and to prevent the repetition of events of the past the government has given nod to the recommendations of the Executive Committee for permanent, urgent and temporary solutions to protect against the repercussions of rain, which include some measures, while the Ministry of Public Works and the Public Authority for Roads are working in coordination with the concerned authorities, to develop plans to activate those recommendations.

The Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ali Al-Mousa told a local Arabic daily that the Cabinet has approved the recommendations submitted by the committee.

The recommendations include:

— Installing a temporary barrier at the rain sewers exits and pumps

— Emptying waste containers much before the rainfall prediction

— Closure of roads and tunnels as soon as the water level rises above 5 centimeters

— Emptying the rainwater network that is not connected to a sewer

— Rapid response to address the negative effects of the rainy situation.

— Accelerating the deep tunnels project as a permanent solution

— Providing funds for the implementation of contracts related to rainwater drainage