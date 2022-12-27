The Governor of Hawally and the Acting Governor of the Capital, Ali Salem Al-Asfar, said that the governorate is cooperating with the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research in order to treat wastewater with the aim of obtaining water suitable for irrigation and agriculture, a local daily reported. Al-Asfar stressed that the governorate is keen on cooperating with various governmental and private agencies and institutions to benefit from their expertise and meet the needs of citizens. The Governor expressed appreciation of the KISR for their active participation, ideas and research.

Moreover, the director of the Wastewater Treatment and Reuse Techniques Program, Dr. Adel Al-Haddad, the associate scientific researcher, Dr. Sarah Al-Haddad, and the scientific researcher, Dr. Muhammad Al-Muntaser, supervised the implementation of the advisory service for the project.