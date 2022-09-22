Hawalli Governor Ali Al-Asfar stressed the importance of enhancing the greenery in the governorate and seeking appropriate related solutions during a meeting with the Director of the Department of Science and Technology – Water Research Center, Dr. Youssef Al-Wazzan, Director of Wastewater Treatment and Reuse Techniques Programs – Water Research Center, Dr. Adel Al-Haddad, the Associate Scientific Researcher – Water Research Center, Dr. Hussein Safar, and the assistant scientific researcher – Water Research Center From the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, Habib Al-Qallaf. The meeting was held in his office in the governorate’s general office yesterday.

The official said that these meetings come within the framework of the governorate’s endeavor to increase cooperation with government institutions and agencies and benefit from their experiences for the benefit of the governorate’s regions. Moreover, he expressed appreciation to those in charge of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, wishing them continued success in serving the country.