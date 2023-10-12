In an effort to alleviate the financial strain on the state budget, reliable sources have disclosed a growing inclination towards legalizing government subsidies, including those for social assistance, electricity, water, and essential supplies, exclusively for eligible citizens.

The Al-Seyassah daily has learned, the government is contemplating the establishment of a social safety net akin to successful models in some Gulf nations. This initiative aims to efficiently deliver subsidies to individuals with limited income, particularly following economic deregulation and price adjustments.

The proposed approach involves creating individual accounts for citizens, detailing their income, revenues, and assets. It will also verify the absence of commercial licenses or companies to determine eligibility for support. Notably, employees will also have the opportunity to avail themselves of this assistance.

The oversight of the social safety network will fall under the management of the Ministry of Social Affairs, in collaboration with several government entities, including the Ministries of Electricity, Water, Trade, Industry, Justice, Finance, and the General Secretariat for Planning.

Furthermore, plans are underway to formalize a partnership through a protocol with the World Bank, the Ministry of Finance, and various government agencies to commence project implementation by 2025 or, at the latest, 2026. The World Bank will play a pivotal role in outlining the roadmap for this innovative project.