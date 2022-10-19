The government will take the initiative to present several proposals to the National Assembly to improve the living conditions of citizens, especially retirees.

A local Arabic daily said the government is serious in this regard and also the salary increases for retirees and state employees.

However, the source added there seems to be comprehensive sifting of bonuses, increases, and allowances, and their unification for all parts of the state in a way that guarantees the principle of equality and justice.

The source concluded by saying it will begin with an increase in the cost of living allowance by no less than one hundred dinars for retirees and civil and military employees.