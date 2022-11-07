The government said it will go ahead and increase the pensions of retirees who get less than 1,000 dinars per month in response to a question.

A local Arabic daily said about 35,000 retirees whose pensions are less than 1,000 dinars per month will benefit from the decision. Informed sources said the goal is to improve their monthly income, whether their number was 35,000 or more or less at the time of the decision.

Regarding the features of the modified strategic alternative, the sources mentioned that the most important of these features is the focus on nationals working in certain specialties, and they did not receive any cadres or financial benefits, and remained restricted to a basic salary scale less than what the same specializations get in other places while at the same time focusing on scientific and technical specializations which the market still needs, and it is expected that the government will crystallize its visions within a month.