The government has shown its interest to introduce and develop projects of all kinds, especially those which interest the citizens.

A local Arabic daily has learned the Council of Ministers has approved a proposal to exploit the islands and available vacant places in the Jaber Bridge project during the next winter and spring, to establish temporary activities aimed at creating a new recreational environment for families, residents and citizens.

The daily quoting sources said the initiative presented by the municipality and discussed by the ministerial committee supervising the follow-up of the implementation of major development projects to be built on two artificial islands will benefit the investor to start long-term investments, indicating that the proposed period extends between October and May over the next two years, emphasizing that the delivery of facilities and sites to the investor will not be delayed or business will be disrupted.

The sources indicated that the project also provides an opportunity for Kuwaiti youth who own small projects and mobile grocery carts to benefit during this period, as well as proposals to organize festivals for children, sports activities, markets for Kuwaiti products, organize marathons, and other activities that can be established according to the available controls.

The sources pointed out that the Kuwait Municipality is preparing an integrated project, suggesting that the cost of preparing the two islands for temporary investment will be very low, given the availability of infrastructure.