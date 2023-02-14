The Council of Ministers studied a proposal to implement the 3-shift system for workers in the government sector to confront the increasing traffic congestion on all roads in Kuwait with the return of the regular school, reported Al Qabas. The proposal to divide the working hour shifts stipulate that the first period is from eight in the morning until two in the afternoon, the second period begins at 12 noon and ends at six in the evening, and the third period starts from four in the afternoon until ten in the evening.

According to the proposal, the implementation of the 3-shift system reduces the number of permits during the first and second working periods, and reduces the number of vehicles to one third from four to ten, in addition to increasing employee productivity.

The Council had assigned the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Works, the Ministry of Electricity and Water, the Kuwait Municipality, and the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries Affairs, to complete the necessary procedures to ensure the implementation of urgent, medium and long-term solutions, which addresses the traffic congestion in Sabah Al-Salem.