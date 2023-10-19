The Public Authority for Housing Welfare has announced the availability of 17 government-rented housing units in various areas including Sulaibiya, Tayma, and Sabah Al-Salem apartments. These units are part of the low-cost housing program initiated by the government to address housing needs, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The Housing Authority has called upon individuals from registered categories dating back to the year 2000 and earlier to apply for these housing units. Notably, one of the specified categories eligible for application includes “disabled Kuwaiti women” who have previously registered for rental housing.

Interested individuals can submit their applications at the institution during the application period, which will run from October 22, 2023, to November 16, 2023. The application process can be completed through the Citizen Service Department located in the institution’s main office, with designated time slots available for both morning and evening periods.