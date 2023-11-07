Kuwait is set to introduce a series of stringent penalties and heavy fines for traffic law violations, as part of a comprehensive amendment to its Traffic Regulation Law. These proposed amendments are already under consideration which aim to ensure safer and more orderly road conditions, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

One of the significant changes includes a three-month prison sentence and a 300-dinar fine for drivers caught using a smartphone while operating a vehicle. Similarly, individuals driving dilapidated or outdated vehicles on the country’s streets will face the same penalties. Moreover, those exceeding the legal speed limit could be subject to three months in prison and a maximum fine of 500 dinars.

The proposed amendments also target vehicle conditions, imposing a two-month prison term and a fine of up to 200 dinars for drivers found to have windows with incorrect tint or shading. Furthermore, individuals who allow their children or pets to protrude from a moving vehicle will incur a fine of 75 dinars. The penalty for placing unauthorized writings, stickers, or pictures on a vehicle’s body will also range from 100 to 200 dinars.

In a move to ensure swift responses during emergencies, anyone who fails to clear the way for essential vehicles such as firefighting, ambulances, civil defense, police, and official convoys may face fines ranging from 250 to 500 dinars.

The proposed amendments recommend replacing imprisonment with a fine ranging from 45 to 75 dinars for individuals who leave animals unattended on public roads. Similar fines will be applied to transport vehicle parking, sale of mobile goods, food and drinks within residential areas, public spaces, vital areas, and oil facilities, as well as improper parking in designated or privately-owned places.

To enforce these changes, the amendments outline various provisions:

Insurance and Its Tariff: The Minister of Interior can issue a decision on the rules, conditions, and tariffs for vehicle insurance.

Updated Modification: The Minister of Interior can issue a decision regarding cases in which insurance companies provide compensation for vehicle accidents upon settlement.

Learn Driving: No one may learn to drive a motor vehicle or bicycle without obtaining a teaching license from the Traffic Department.

Reinstatement of Withdrawn License: A driving license withdrawn from its holder after first obtaining it may be returned after completion of an awareness course, following two non-serious violations within the first year of obtaining the license.

Increased Fines: The amendments include increased fines for various violations, such as driving recklessly, not allowing priority to other road users, or operating vehicles recklessly and negligently.

Arrest the Violator: The amendments grant police officers the authority to arrest individuals found driving under the influence of intoxicants, participating in unauthorized vehicle races, and exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km per hour, among other violations.

This comprehensive proposal aims to ensure safer and more responsible driving behavior while promoting adherence to traffic regulations in Kuwait.