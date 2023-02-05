In an indication of response to calls made during the last period, Kuwait should manufacture its medicine, and senior government sources said a government move is in the offing to build a local pharmaceutical factory as a Kuwaiti shareholding company similar to the Kuwaiti Flour Mills Company.

The Al-Qabas daily quoting sources said vigorous coordination is currently taking place between the Ministries of Health, Municipality and Commerce in order to provide suitable land for this project and to start it soon.

Reliable sources added the government supports the trend to launch this project and the importance of allocating land for it, and overcoming all the obstacles that have occurred in the past and prevented requests from allocating land for government and private factories, stressing that there is a government conviction of the need to look into this file so that this project can be followed by other similar projects in the event of implementation.

The sources stated that the prospective project aims to meet the local and regional pharmaceutical needs as well, fulfill the desired needs in the pharmaceutical industries, achieve drug stability, and raise low local production to reduce imports of the most prominent medicines.

The sources concluded by affirming that the government aims to implement a strategy of having a focal point to rely on the production and provision of various medicines that are widely consumed and subject to shortages in medical stores, and to ensure the availability of safe and effective medicine with the best costs and results, and to define its quality to the consumer away from the preference for certain international brand names.