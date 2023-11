The Kuwaiti Public Prosecution has ordered the imprisonment of a tweeter for 21 days pending investigation on a state security case, reported Al-Rai Daily. The individual has been accused of harming relations between Kuwait and Turkey and insulting the Turkish government through derogatory comments made on the social media platform ‘X’.

