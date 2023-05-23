The government has introduced a plans to implement fresh talent in all government sectors, as the Council of Ministers continue to take executive steps to refer to retirement a number of senior officials as the government begins to fill vacant positions.

This came after the Council of Ministers was informed, in its meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, of the non-renewal of the tenure of senior officials from the Ministry of Defense, the Kuwait Municipality, the Municipal Council, and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature.

The daily quoting reliable sources reported said the names of 30 senior officials have been submitted to the Council of Ministers and are expected to join the service soon, indicating that the retirement decision will be extended to a number of state agencies.

The sources justified this trend by approving new evaluation criteria for leaders and officials based on efficiency, speed of completion, implementation of development projects according to schedule, as well as avoiding oversight observations.

The sources indicated that work continues to fill about 110 vacant positions in ministries and government agencies.

In addition, based on the government’s interest in developing tourism projects, the Cabinet emphasized overcoming the obstacles facing the two projects of establishing the entertainment city and developing the Failaka Resort, to start work on them as soon as possible.

The Council also stressed the speed of Kuwaitization and the empowerment of national cadres, praising the efforts of the Minister of Social Affairs, Women’s Affairs and Childhood, Mai Al-Baghli, to implement the Cabinet decision on the Kuwaitization of jobs in cooperative societies.