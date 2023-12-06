Following the decision made by H.H the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, which was published in the Official Gazette, various ministries and state agencies have initiated administrative measures within their departments and affiliated sectors. These actions aim to halt appointments, promotions, transfers, secondments, and assignment decisions in all state agencies for an initial period of three months, with the possibility of extension.

According to a government source who spoke to Al-Qabas, state agencies are now in the process of circulating the directive that mandates the withdrawal of any decisions made since the issuance of the Crown Prince’s decision, effective from December 5, 2023.

Furthermore, administrative procedures concerning interview committees for filling positions will be suspended. The decision also includes a freeze on appointment and promotion processes.