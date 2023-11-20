The Council of Ministers, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, announced a decision to designate Sunday, December 31, 2023, as a day of rest and Monday, January 1, 2024, as an official holiday. This move encompasses the suspension of work across all ministries, agencies, institutions, and government entities during the specified period, reported Al-Rai Daily.

It was clarified during the meeting that certain agencies, due to the special nature of their work, will have their holiday period determined by the competent authorities overseeing their affairs.