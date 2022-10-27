A report by the Audit Bureau shows the total debts owed to the government during fiscal 2020-2021 was about 1.730 billion dinars, compared to 1.639 billion dinars during the previous fiscal year, which means an increase of 91 million dinars, or 5.5 percent.

The 2021-2022 issued by the Audit Bureau showed that the ministries of oil and electricity and water account for about 55 percent of the debt, 656.4 for the first and 306.6 for the second.

The Bureau stressed “the need to make sufficient efforts to collect these debts and to take legal and administrative measures to claim and collect those debts, especially those revolving without movement from them for several years,” stressing the need to “establish a comprehensive monitoring system to address the causes leading to the continued inflation of the debt balance owed to the government, and to find the necessary mechanism To continue to follow up on this account.

He pointed out that these debts are “money owed to the government in exchange for services carried out by government agencies to individuals and institutions, and amounts owed by citizens may be due to an error or an increase in spending.”

The debt distribution is as follows:

• 656.4 million dinars owed by the Ministry of Oil

• 306.6 million dinars by the Ministry of Electricity and Water

• 229.4 million dinars by the General Administration of Customs

• 105.9 million dinars by the Ministry of Public Works

• 101.3 million dinars by the Ministry of Transportation

• 100.3 million dinars by the Ministry of Interior

• 49.1 million dinars by the Ministry of Justice