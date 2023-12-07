Kuwait is set to observe two upcoming holidays in February, the Isra and Mi’raj and the National Day and Liberation Day. The holiday commemorating the Isra and Mi’raj will take place on Thursday, February 8. On this day, the work of ministries, bodies, and institutions will be suspended, reported Al-Anba Daily.

It has been further clarified that the holiday will not be postponed to another day, as per a decision stating that the holiday will be observed on the Thursday following it if it falls between two working days. Therefore, in this case, the holiday will extend for three days, including Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, which are respectively February 8, 9, and 10.

Furthermore, the sources have confirmed that the National Day and Liberation Day holidays will occur on Sunday and Monday, February 25 and 26. This will result in a four-day holiday, including the addition of Friday and Saturday, February 23 and 24.