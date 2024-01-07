In a directive from Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the Public Authority for Manpower has approached the Ministry of Commerce to amend Ministerial Resolution No. 103 of 2022 regarding the pricing of domestic worker recruitment, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

The amendment aims to include the cost of the travel ticket, as was previously practiced. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recruitment value stated in the decision already encompassed the travel ticket. This measure was implemented to protect citizens from exploitation and prevent them from falling victim to fraudulent practices related to the travel ticket expenses in cases where workers refuse to work or leave for unknown destinations.

Additionally, it aimed to establish better control and resolve disputes between employers and recruitment agencies. The decision to pursue this amendment was spurred by complaints lodged by citizens against domestic worker recruitment agencies. These complaints detailed issues related to the recovery of charges imposed by these agencies, which is in accordance with Article 17 of Domestic Workers Law No. 68 of 2015 and its executive regulations.

Through this proposed amendment, authorities seek to create a more transparent and fair process for both employers and domestic workers. By ensuring that the cost of the travel ticket is included in the overall recruitment price, potential issues surrounding financial disputes can be effectively tackled.