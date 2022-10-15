Ministry of Information (MoInfo), in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Interior, as well as other relevant government agencies, is to monitor and regulate the advertisements that appear on social media handles of companies and individuals.

The committee will reportedly work to end the current state of chaos in promoting goods and services in Kuwait without obtaining licenses to do so, especially since some of these advertisements on social media have become fertile ground for suspicious operations.

The ministry indicated that the proposed scenarios include subjecting all well-known social media handles, including that of famous individuals and companies, to the same requirements as stipulated for commercial advertising, and obtaining the necessary licenses for this.

Advertisements on social media are of a commercial and marketing nature and as such should come under the purview of the relevant ministries and subjecting them to the same regulations and obligating the owners of such handles to follow rules and laws pertaining to commercial advertisements.