Governmental institutions participate in the democratic process today, with the Ministry of Health assigning nursing staff at polling stations; the engineering teams from the Ministry of Education on standby to deal with any emergency and the Ministry of Interior fully prepared for the success of the electoral process starting with organizing traffic and then directing voters to voting centers and ending with providing free food in schools.

As is the case during all parliamentary elections, the Kuwaiti women volunteered from the General Administration of Civil Defense to help the elderly and provide services to everyone who needs them, reports Al-Qabas daily.