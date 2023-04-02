The Food and Nutrition Authority, after monitoring certain violating food establishments within government agencies discovered that they do not hold mandatory health licenses. The Authority has taken the necessary legal measures against these violating establishments, says Al Qabas.

The Director General of the Authority, Dr. Reem Al-Fulaij asked certain government agencies and ministries to take the necessary measures and follow up on the violating food companies with their authorities. Sources confirmed that the departments concerned with control and inspection in the authority carried out several inspection rounds on government facilities, and it was found that there are food facilities with different activities that do not carry a health license.

Dr. Reem Al-Fulaij also emphasized the need to adhere to the decisions and regulations of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, implement the requirements, and alert the companies contracting with the ministries to obtain a health license and adhere to the rules and requirements of work hygiene.