The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences and the Google Education platform have confirmed the continuation of their partnership aimed at improving electronic education tools in Kuwait, following the success of their cooperation last year.

According to a press release, by Scientific Progress, they will provide three accredited training courses for teachers and educators in Kuwait under the 2023 cooperation program, in partnership with Google for Education. These courses will cover three levels: basic and advanced certified teacher training and trainer level. They are designed to provide teachers with the necessary knowledge and skills to use Google education tools effectively in the classroom.

The Director of the Science and Mathematics Education Program at the Foundation, Dr. Abrar Al-Mousa, said that the Foundation is cooperating with Google Education to help improve the quality of education in Kuwait. She added that this cooperation is an important step in preparing teachers for digital transformation in Kuwait. Al-Mousa encouraged Kuwaiti teachers to register for the training courses through the institution’s website and follow its educational activities on social media.

Jethro MacDonald, the Director of Services and Training at Google for Education, expressed his happiness to continue the partnership with the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences to help advance education in Kuwait. He stated that these programs are designed to provide teachers with the necessary skills, knowledge, and tools to enhance their productivity and efficiency. MacDonald also praised the positive feedback from previous participants and thanked the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences for this step.