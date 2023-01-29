Google researchers recently prepared academic research on its new program, called “Music LM”, which proved to be superior to previous artificial intelligence (AI) programs in music production, such as “Riffusion”, “Dance Diffusion”, “AudioML” and “Jukebox” from OpenAI, in the manufacture of more complex musical patterns.

Google researchers do not plan to release Music LM to the general public any time soon, due to concerns about copyright, after they discovered that 1 percent of the music they produced during training was copied, and that the issue of licensing AI music was not resolved or legally settled, reports Al-Rai daily.