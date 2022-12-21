Google is developing an artificial intelligence model that can identify medications prescribed by doctors in hard-to-read handwriting. Many are unable to read the names of medicines in the prescriptions that doctors write in.

A local Arabic daily has learned that “Google” branch in India announced, “We started working on the complex process of determining what is written in medical prescriptions, by building an auxiliary model to digitize them using artificial intelligence,” according to “Sky News Arabia.”

Google said that “ironically, what makes reading prescriptions difficult for computers is the same thing that makes reading them difficult for you and me, as they are disorganized and full of clues that pharmacists must solve.”

The sources explained that “the system is currently under development,” as it “will announce updates as they are introduced in the future.”

The new technology is likely to be part of the Google Lens library, which already has the ability to read handwritten notes.