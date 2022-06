A Pakistani goat has entered the Guinness Book of Records for having the longest goat ears in the world. These goats live in the Karachi region and are called “Simba”.

Simba’s ears are up to 48 centimeters long, and were recorded in the Guinness Book of Records for having the longest ears in the world, reports a local Arabic daily.

Simba goats are several weeks old and are of the “Nubian” breed known for their long ears, but the condition of these goats may be due to a genetic mutation.