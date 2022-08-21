The head of the General Medical Council at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nadia Al-Juma, said the council has opened a new center for the Medical Council fir appointments in the Jaber Al-Ahmad area to serve the people of the region and the Farwaniya and Jahra governorates, similar to the Funaitees Center that serves the Ahmadi and Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorates, with the aim of relieving pressure on the General Medical Council.

Dr. Al-Juma told a local Arabic daily that the council keeps pace with what she called ‘the information era’ expecting that within two months 80% of the transactions will be online.