A sudden and unforeseen technical glitch disrupted the operations of Kuwait International Airport, causing an hour-long system outage. According to Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the official spokesman for the General Administration of Civil Aviation, the malfunction occurred within the company’s servers and was classified as an emergency technical defect.

The unexpected incident, which impacted the Kuwait International Airport, wasn’t isolated to this location alone. Several airports worldwide experienced the same issue, leading to a temporary disruption in their services.

Al-Rajhi, in a statement released earlier today, confirmed that the glitch had been promptly addressed and resolved, allowing the affected systems to return to normal operation. While the brief interruption may have caused inconvenience, the rapid response of the technical teams ensured that the airport’s functionality was restored swiftly.