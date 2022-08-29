• The Abu Dhabi based LuLu Financial Holdings’ (LFH) network spans the GCC region, Indian subcontinent and Asia-Pacific region

• The opening marked the 87th branch of LuLu Exchange in the UAE, and was followed by two more branch openings at Al Majaz and Maaza in Sharjah

The numbers speak volumes about the ambitious rise of Abu Dhabi based LuLu Financial Holdings (LFH) – a global leader in the financial services industry, which today opened its 250th global branch in Dubai’s Silicon Central Mall.

The milestone branch, which adds to the company’s growing network across the UAE and nine other nations, was inaugurated by Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, in the presence of the holding company’s Managing Director, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, and other senior management.

Congratulating the team on their achievement, Mr. Adeeb Ahamed said, “Today’s opening is a celebration of the amazing journey we have had as a team, and the many opportunities we have converted to emerge as a trusted brand. As one of the leading players in the financial services sector, not just in the UAE but also in our other markets, we have been credited for being attuned to the sector’s needs. Our efforts to bridge the gap between our consumers and our various physical & digital touchpoints are a key part of our growth story, and the 250th branch is a mark of our determination and perseverance to disrupt the global payments ecosystem.”

The opening of the milestone branch was followed by two more branch openings on the same day, at Al Majaz and Maaza regions of Sharjah in the UAE.