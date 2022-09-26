In a new glimmer of hope for treating cancer patients, British scientists have revealed that a new type of treatment using a virus that infects and destroys harmful cells has shown promising results in early trials.

The scientists explained that treatment with this virus led to the disappearance of one of the patients’ cancer while others saw their tumors shrink, according to a report published by the British “BBC” network, and carried by “Al Arabiya. net”, according to a local Arabic daily.

They also indicated that the drug is a weak form of the cold sore virus (herpes simplex), which has been modified to kill tumors, while experts confirmed that the injection of this virus may eventually provide a lifeline for more people with advanced cancers, despite the need for a longer and more study.

Also, experiments conducted by the Institute of Cancer Research and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust showed that the injection given directly into the tumor attacks cancer in two ways, the first by invading cancer cells and making them explode, and the second by activating the immune system.

While the treatment was tried in about 40 patients, some were given an injection of the virus, called RP2, on their own, and others received another cancer drug called nivolumab.

The results, presented at a medical conference in Paris, showed that three out of nine patients treated with RP2 only saw their tumors shrink. Seven of the 30 who took the combined treatment also appeared to benefit and side effects, such as fatigue, were generally mild.

Lead researcher Professor Kevin Harrington said the treatment responses seen were “impressive” across a range of advanced cancers, including esophageal cancer and a rare type of eye cancer. Dr Marianne Baker, from Cancer Research UK, said the encouraging results could change the course of cancer treatment.

Baker also added, “The new viral treatment appears promising in an early trial on a small scale,” noting that further studies are needed to see how successful it is.

“Research suggests that combining multiple treatments is a powerful strategy, and virus therapies like these could become part of our toolkit to beat cancer,” she said.

It is noteworthy that it is not the first time that scientists have used a virus to fight cancer, as the British National Health Service (NHS) approved a cold virus-based treatment, called T-Vec, to treat advanced skin cancer a few years ago.

Scientists discovered that viruses can help treat cancer 100 years ago, but it was difficult to take advantage of them safely and effectively.