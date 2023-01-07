Gulf Indian School bid adieu to its 26th batch of Class XII students on Monday, December 19, a day marked with dignity and seriousness. It was the day the students took the center stage, a day the faculty experienced mixed feelings of pride and sadness, while the parents looked on joyfully; a day that will forever be etched in the collective consciousness of Gulf Indian School as covering yet another milestone in this beautiful journey of togetherness.

The chill December evening was warmed with the view of the valedictorians lined up awaiting the arrival of the dignitaries. The programme commenced with an imperial parade of valedictorians led by the Chief Guest Mr. Radhakrishnan .C, Principal United Indian School, Manager GIS Mr. Sreekumar Pillai, Principal GIS Dr. S. Prashant Vasudev & Vice Principals. Walking down the aisle in all their splendor, with their heads held high, the VIP’s of the evening – the outgoing batch of Class XII, took their much coveted places. The solemn music that ushered them in set the tone for the rest of the evening. The gathering was accorded with a warm welcome by Mrs Jayadevi, the Primary Class HOD of English Department. The solemnity of the evening gathered momentum with the lighting of the lamp that symbolizes dispelling of darkness followed by prayer that filled the atmosphere with serenity and divinity.

As a token of expression of gratitude, the chief guest and the other dignitaries were honoured with bouquets and mementos. The Principal in his address to the Class XII graduates envisioned the bright future that lay ahead for the batch about to make its way into a new phase of life, a brand new world.

Each student then had his\her moment of glory as he\she proudly walked up on stage to receive a memento and Principal’s message. Special awards were conferred on students acknowledging their skills, talents and personal traits.

In the tranquil ambience of the candle lit auditorium, blessings were showered on the valedictorians. The auditorium was lit by the candle light that shone from the candles held by the outgoing batch, to symbolise the light that will continue to shine to light up their chosen pathway in life.

Then came the poignant moment of experience sharing by Ushasi Nandi, Mr GIS and Miss GIS recollecting their memories from 14 years of school days.

This momentous evening drew to a close upon on a grateful note with the vote of thanks by the Vice Principal, Mrs Kala Rajan leaving everyone with an evening well spent and memories to cherish forever. Though the event marked the end of one’s school days, there radiated a sense of achievement and satisfaction of a journey well done.