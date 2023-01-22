Australian forest rangers found a giant cane frog among the trees of a coastal park, weighing 2.7 kilograms and the length of a human arm.

The Queensland state government said the frog was spotted by wildlife agents when they were touring Conway National Park before they had to be stopped by a snake moving on a trail, reports Al-Rai daily quoting AFP.

“I bent down and grabbed the frog,” said forest ranger Kylie Gray. I was surprised by its size and weight,” explaining that the frog, which belongs to the type of cane frog, “can eat anything such as insects, reptiles, and small mammals.” The animal, an invasive species, was euthanized.

The Queensland Ministry of Environment and Science stated that the frog, which weighs 2.7 kilograms, may break the record for the largest animal of this kind.

The ministry, which described the frog as a “monster”, indicated that it might be displayed at the Queensland Museum. Forest rangers believe that the animal may be a female frog due to its large size.