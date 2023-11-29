The Executive Vice President of Networks at the Electricity Interconnection Authority for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Engineer Muhammad Al-Sheikh, said that the construction and civil works for the Wafra Electrical Station project in Kuwait are proceeding as per the specified schedule, indicating that the completion rate of the project has reached more than 50 percent.

The project is expected to be ready and delivered in December 2024, reports Al-Rai daily.

The statement issued by Sheikh came during a field visit carried out by a delegation from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, in addition to officials from the Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority.

The visit was aimed at reviewing the progress of work, and the delegation was accompanied by engineers affiliated with the program for qualifying and training newly graduated Kuwaiti engineers and architects, which has been organized by the Kuwait Fund for Development since 2004, to train national cadres and give them practical experience.

In turn, the trainee engineer, Othman Al-Amhouj, said: “We are currently working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Omexom GCC Projects, which is responsible for implementing the Wafra station project of the Gulf Electrical Interconnection Authority.

Today, we are visiting the project site with a delegation from the Kuwaiti Fund and the Gulf Electrical Interconnection Authority to inspect the project and follow up on the completion,” with the contractor and engineers from the implementing company.

The Wafra station is considered one of the expansion projects, as it will connect the network of the Gulf Electricity Interconnection Authority to the Kuwait network through 4 circuits with a voltage of 400 kilovolts, at a total cost of $270 million, in order to ensure the continuity and sustainability of electrical energy at all times.

The project is considered one of the regional development projects in the field of joint Gulf and regional cooperation, to meet the challenges and increasing demand in the Gulf interconnection sector, and to provide electrical energy to all Gulf countries.