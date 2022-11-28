Ghana overcome a second-half comeback from South Korea in the second goal-heavy thriller of the day.

Ghana have been able to overcome a spirited South Korean comeback, defeating them 3-2 in what has been the most exciting day of the 2022 World cup so far.

Earlier on Monday, Cameroon and Serbia shared points in an exhilarating 3-3 draw.

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus gave Ghana a two-nil first-half lead on Monday at Education City Stadium as they brushed aside some early pressure from South Korea.

The first goal was bundled in by Salisu in the 24th minute after South Korea failed to clear a cross into the box. The second was a delicate glancing header from the 22-year-old Kudus, who has been on fine form for his club, Ajax, this season.

South Korea fought back in the second half with two almost identical headers from Cho Guesung as they threatened to cause another incredible World Cup comeback.

Early second-half changes breathed new life into South Korea’s attack, and Lee Kangin had barely been on the field for a minute when he helped dispossess Tariq Lamptey and fired in a cross that Cho attacked with pace, leaving Salisu watching as he got in front of his marker to power home a 58th-minute header.

The 24-year-old centre-forward popped up three minutes later when a chip from Kim Jinsu caught the out-of-position goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi scrambling, and Cho climbed above the centre-backs to score a dramatic equaliser.

However, Ghana could rely on Kudus again. The midfielder converted a cross from Gideon Mensah with a clinical sidefooted finish in the 68th minute. South Korea applied some heavy pressure in the final minutes, peppering the Ghanaian goal with dangerous crosses, but they could not find a way through.

Ghana, who would have been eliminated with a defeat, finish the group stage against Uruguay on Friday, with last-16 qualification on the line as South Korea – on one point – play Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal take on the Uruguayans in the other group game later today.