International Women’s Group (IWG) nominated Ghada Ahmed Shawky, spouse of the Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait, H.E. Osama Shaltout, as the newly appointed president of the group on 6 June. Former IWG president, Cristiana Baldocci congratulated Mrs. Shawky on behalf of the Board members during the last group event.

Mrs. Shawky addressed the group by expressing her heartfelt gratitude for the nomination and her honor at being designated as the chairwoman of such an elite group. She extended her thanks to Mrs. Baldocci and the distinguished board members, as well as to Sheikha Hanouf Al Sabah the honorary president of this elite group, for her endless support to the IWG.

She assured the group that she will carry the duties with the same manner, enthusiasm, interest and methodology in conducting the group activities, building on the norms set by the Group’s prestigious predecessors. She then concluded her words by extending her thanks to the beloved host country and the people of Kuwait for their generosity and kind hospitality offered to the group.

It is noteworthy to state that Mrs. Shawky’s role as President of the IWG follows her previous role in Egypt as the Deputy President of the Egyptian Diplomatic Spouses Association.